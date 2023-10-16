In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)