In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Audi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-