In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4