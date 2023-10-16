Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsS5 Sportback vs Macan

Audi S5 Sportback vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.612.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V62.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
615802.75
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24295,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00083,21,000
RTO
8,58,9008,32,100
Insurance
3,41,8423,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
    16 Oct 2023
    The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.
    Porsche Macan EV's interior revealed, gets augmented reality HUD and three screens
    12 Dec 2023
    Actor Anil Kapoor with his new Mercedes Maybach S580 in the emerald green shade
    Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580
    9 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
    2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
    30 Mar 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
    First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
    26 Sept 2020
    Audi has unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs.
    Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron: First Look
    15 Apr 2021
    View all
     