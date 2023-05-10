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Audi S5 Sportback vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback 718
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2994 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.613.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
615729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19265 / 458 R18
Ground Clearance
117-
Length
47654379
Wheelbase
28252475
Kerb Weight
17601365
Height
13901295
Width
18451801
Bootspace
465275
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
52
Doors
42
Fuel Tank Capacity
5854
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
SilverBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,25,63,000
RTO
8,58,90013,10,300
Insurance
3,41,8425,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8233,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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