In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|718
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4