Audi S5 Sportback vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.613.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
615729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,25,63,000
RTO
8,58,90013,10,300
Insurance
3,41,8425,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8233,09,291

  Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Latest News

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
    16 Oct 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    Actor Anil Kapoor with his new Mercedes Maybach S580 in the emerald green shade
    Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580
    9 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
    2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
    30 Mar 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    Audi has unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs.
    Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron: First Look
    15 Apr 2021
