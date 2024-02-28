Saved Articles

Audi S5 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

S5 Sportback vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback Gls [2020-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage10.6 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2994 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.612.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6151125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,08,90,000
RTO
8,58,90014,15,250
Insurance
3,41,8424,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,74,200
Expert Rating
-

