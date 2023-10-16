In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Gle
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4