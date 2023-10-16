In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs 63.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200 Progressive Line.
S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage.
GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
