Audi S5 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.89.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24272,96,323
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00063,80,000
RTO
8,58,9006,67,000
Insurance
3,41,8422,48,823
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,56,826

    Latest News

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
    16 Oct 2023
    Actor Anil Kapoor with his new Mercedes Maybach S580 in the emerald green shade
    Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580
    9 Nov 2023
    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head Audi India with the Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV launched in India, priced from 1.14 crore
    18 Aug 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
