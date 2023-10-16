Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsS5 Sportback vs EQB

Audi S5 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6Two asynchronous electric motors
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615423 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.88 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24277,97,940
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00074,50,000
RTO
8,58,90033,000
Insurance
3,41,8423,14,440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,67,608

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
    16 Oct 2023
    Actor Anil Kapoor with his new Mercedes Maybach S580 in the emerald green shade
    Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580
    9 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA arrive with subtle changes on the cosmetic and feature front, and are likely to arrive in India next year
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features
    26 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
    View all
     