Audi S5 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG A35 Limousine
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
4MATIC
₹57.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.613.39
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm301 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250250
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V62.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
615683
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.84.8
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24266,19,072
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00057,60,000
RTO
8,58,9006,05,000
Insurance
3,41,8422,53,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,42,269

