In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs 57.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.39 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less