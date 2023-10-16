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HomeCompare CarsS5 Sportback vs AMG A 45 S

Audi S5 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback Amg a 45 s
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity2994 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Rear Left View
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V62.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
117-
Length
47654453 mm
Wheelbase
28252729 mm
Kerb Weight
17601680 kg
Height
13901414 mm
Width
18451850 mm
Bootspace
465-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5851 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00087,00,000
RTO
8,58,9009,50,757
Insurance
3,41,8423,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,15,552

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