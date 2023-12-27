In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic Plus. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less