In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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