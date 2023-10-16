In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|16.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-