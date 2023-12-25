Saved Articles

Audi S5 Sportback vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.616.55
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V63.5L 2GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6151076
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,03,95,000
RTO
8,58,90010,93,500
Insurance
3,41,8424,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,56,235

