In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs 95.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Panasonic. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less