In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Rx
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|18.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|259.2 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-