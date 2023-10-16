In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4