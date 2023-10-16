In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4