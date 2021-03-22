|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|10.6
|8.93
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|349 bhp @ 5400 rpm
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|201
|Engine Type
|3.0L TFSI V6
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|615
|804
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.8
|7.3
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹92,50,242
|₹1,01,12,133
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹80,49,000
|₹88,06,000
|RTO
|₹8,58,900
|₹9,34,600
|Insurance
|₹3,41,842
|₹3,71,033
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,98,823
|₹2,17,349