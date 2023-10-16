In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Discovery
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6