Audi S5 Sportback vs Kia EV6

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615528 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.85.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24262,86,832
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00059,95,000
RTO
8,58,90033,000
Insurance
3,41,8422,58,332
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,35,128

    Latest News

    Kia EV3 concept is a small SUV that is underlining its modern styling on the outside to eventually connect with the EV-buying audience.
    Kia EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan unveiled at LA Auto Show. Check what's special
    17 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Kia K-Charge initiative aims to make locating a charger and making payments for charging easier for EV6 owners in the country.
    What is Kia K-Charge initiative and why does it make sense for EV6 owners
    6 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Which electric car has the quickest charge time? Check out the top-10 list
    17 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
    25 May 2022
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
    11 Feb 2023
    Kia EV6 promises a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge.
    Kia EV6: Track Test Review
    25 May 2022
    View all
     