In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4