In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Wrangler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Wrangler
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4