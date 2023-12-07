Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare CarsS5 Sportback vs Grand Cherokee

Audi S5 Sportback vs Jeep Grand Cherokee

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹77.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V62.0T GME T4 DI TC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24288,84,812
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00077,50,000
RTO
8,58,9008,04,000
Insurance
3,41,8423,30,312
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,90,969

