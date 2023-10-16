In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jaguar XF, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jaguar XF, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less