In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs I-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|I-pace
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|Range
|-
|470 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|90 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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