In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs F-Type Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|F-type
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4