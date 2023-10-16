In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs F-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|F-pace
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4