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Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW X6

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback X6
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 1.78 Cr
Range--
Mileage10.6 kmpl7.89 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2994 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
10.67.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.84.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.812 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barFive-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barDouble-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19315 / 35 R21
Ground Clearance
117-
Length
47654960 mm
Wheelbase
28252975 mm
Kerb Weight
1760-
Height
13901700 mm
Width
18452004 mm
Bootspace
465580 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Seats
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5883 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsTrip Meter with 2
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes with Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2422,03,40,978
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,77,90,000
RTO
8,58,90018,33,000
Insurance
3,41,8427,17,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8234,37,206

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