In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|X6
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|7.89 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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