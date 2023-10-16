In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6