In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|X4
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|10.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6