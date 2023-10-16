In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs 86.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less