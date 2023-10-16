Saved Articles

Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW X3

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X3
BMW X3
xDrive30i SportX
₹57.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.613.17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
615856
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.86.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24266,53,229
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00057,90,000
RTO
8,58,9006,08,000
Insurance
3,41,8422,54,729
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,43,003

  Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

  Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

  Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

  Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

  Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    Latest News

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
16 Oct 2023
    16 Oct 2023
    Actor Anil Kapoor with his new Mercedes Maybach S580 in the emerald green shade
    Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580
9 Nov 2023
    9 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
23 Dec 2023
    23 Dec 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
    21 Mar 2022
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
20 Jan 2022
    20 Jan 2022
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
9 Aug 2021
    9 Aug 2021
    Audi has unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs.
    Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron: First Look
15 Apr 2021
    15 Apr 2021
