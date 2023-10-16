In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|X3
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4