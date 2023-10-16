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Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW X3

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW X3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs X3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback X3
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 72.5 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 kmpl13.38-17.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity2994 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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X3
BMW X3
xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.613.38 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.87.8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.86 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barFive-link Axle
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barDouble-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 50 R19
Ground Clearance
117-
Length
47654708 mm
Wheelbase
28252864 mm
Kerb Weight
1760-
Height
13901676 mm
Width
18451891 mm
Bootspace
465-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5868 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
SilverBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, BlackBlack, Canberra Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24280,14,853
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00072,50,000
RTO
8,58,9007,35,330
Insurance
3,41,84229,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,72,270

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