In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6