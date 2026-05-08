In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW M2, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs M2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|M2
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|10.19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6