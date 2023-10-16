In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW iX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs iX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Ix
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|Range
|-
|575-635 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|76.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)