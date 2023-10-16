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Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW iX

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW iX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs iX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback Ix
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Cr
Range-575-635 km/charge
Mileage10.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-76.6 kWh
Engine Capacity2994 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6Electric
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615575 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.86.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barFive-link
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barDouble wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19255 / 50 R21
Ground Clearance
117906 mm
Length
47654953 mm
Wheelbase
28253000 mm
Kerb Weight
1760-
Height
13901695 mm
Width
18451967 mm
Bootspace
465500 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBody Coloured
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableAuto Folding
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
SilverBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, BlackInterior design Suite Leather Castanea
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,24,90,276
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,21,00,000
RTO
8,58,9009,730
Insurance
3,41,8423,80,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,68,464
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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