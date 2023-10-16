In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW i5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs i5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|I5
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|455-516 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|83.9 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 hours 15 min.