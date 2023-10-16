hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsS5 Sportback vs i5

Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW i5

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW i5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs i5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S5 sportback I5
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 80.49 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-455-516 km/charge
Mileage10.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-83.9 kWh
Engine Capacity2994 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 hours 15 min.

Filters
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm795 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm601 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615516 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.83.8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar-
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar-
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19275 / 35 R20
Ground Clearance
117-
Length
47655060 mm
Wheelbase
28252995 mm
Kerb Weight
1760-
Height
13901505 mm
Width
18451900 mm
Bootspace
465490 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,2421,24,92,471
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,0001,19,50,000
RTO
8,58,90054,000
Insurance
3,41,8424,87,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8232,68,511

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
16 Oct 2023
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
2021 Audi S5 Sportback first drive review: Performance sedan with panache
30 Mar 2021
The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
4 Apr 2024
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
The BMW i5 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India
All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore
25 Apr 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
30 Mar 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers