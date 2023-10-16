In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW i4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs i4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|I4
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|483 -590 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)