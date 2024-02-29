In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8 Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4.0L TFSI and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. RS Q8: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. RS Q8 vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8 Macan ev Brand Audi Porsche Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 8.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 3996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)