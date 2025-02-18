RS Q8[2020-2025] vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] 911 gt3 Brand Audi Porsche Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 8.0 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.