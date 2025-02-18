In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Audi
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6