RS Q8[2020-2025] vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Gt-r Brand Audi Nissan Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage 8.0 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.