In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|12 to 18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-