In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Amg gt 4-door coupe
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|8.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8