RS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG GT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Amg gt Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 2.64 Cr Mileage 8.0 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.