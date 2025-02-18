RS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Amg gle coupe [2020-2024] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 1.53 Cr Mileage 8.0 kmpl 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.