|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|250 Kmph
|Engine Type
|4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|680
|526 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.8
|3.4 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,34,16,250
|₹2,55,30,429
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,07,05,000
|₹2,45,00,000
|RTO
|₹20,82,350
|₹58,000
|Insurance
|₹6,28,300
|₹9,71,929
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,03,306
|₹5,48,748