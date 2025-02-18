hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG E63

Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG E63 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Amg e63
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.07 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Mileage8.0 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
RS Q8[2020-2025]
Audi RS Q8[2020-2025]
4.0L TFSI
₹2.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG E63
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
S 4MATIC Plus
₹1.70 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
88.62
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250300
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
680569
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.83.4
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
YesNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23295 / 30 R20
Length
50124984
Wheelbase
29982939
Kerb Weight
23901950
Height
17511460
Width
19981907
Bootspace
605371
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
8566
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
SilverBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack with Metal-weave Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,16,2501,94,41,514
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,05,0001,70,00,000
RTO
20,82,35017,54,000
Insurance
6,28,3006,87,014
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,03,3064,17,873

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
18 Feb 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer
18 Feb 2025
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
Mercedes-Benz has been aiming to axe the V8 engine from its lineup.
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
29 May 2022
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers