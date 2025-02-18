In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8