In 2024 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8 Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. RS Q8: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. RS Q8 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8 Amg gle coupe Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.07 Cr ₹ 1.85 Cr Mileage 8.0 kmpl 9.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 3996 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6