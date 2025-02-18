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HomeCompare CarsRS Q8[2020-2025] vs Quattroporte

Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8[2020-2025] Quattroporte
BrandAudiMaserati
Price₹ 2.07 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Mileage8.0 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
RS Q8[2020-2025]
Audi RS Q8[2020-2025]
4.0L TFSI
₹2.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
89.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
680754 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.85.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.155.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23285 / 35 R20
Length
50125262 mm
Wheelbase
29983171 mm
Kerb Weight
23901980 kg
Height
17511481 mm
Width
19981948 mm
Bootspace
605530 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8580 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoOptional
High-beam Assist
YesOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,16,2501,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,05,0001,80,00,000
RTO
20,82,3500
Insurance
6,28,3000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
6000
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,03,3063,86,890

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