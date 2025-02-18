In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6