Audi RS Q8 vs Lexus LM

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8 and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

RS Q8 vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8 Lm
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 2.07 Cr₹ 2 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.0 kmpl11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Engine Capacity3996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V82.5 Litres
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
680-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,16,2502,28,57,201
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,05,0002,00,00,000
RTO
20,82,35020,54,000
Insurance
6,28,3008,02,701
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,03,3064,91,290

    Latest News

    The Aprilia RS 457 is now available in the UK for pre-bookings with the model built and exported from Piaggio's India plant
    Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at 6.79 lakh
    21 Feb 2024
    Audi is simplifying its naming strategy as it is moving towards a future of electric mobility.
    Audi to ditch powertrain-based nomenclature, moving to a simpler system
    20 Mar 2024
    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
    Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
    2 Apr 2024
    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
    9 Nov 2022
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    View all
     