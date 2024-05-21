In 2024 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8 and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8 Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. RS Q8: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8 vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8
|M4 competition
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6