RS Q8 vs M4 Competition

Audi RS Q8 vs BMW M4 Competition

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi RS Q8 and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8 Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4.0L TFSI, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. RS Q8: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8 vs M4 Competition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs q8 M4 competition
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 2.07 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Mileage8.0 kmpl9.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc2993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

RS Q8
Audi RS Q8
4.0L TFSI
₹2.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
89.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm503 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
680576 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.83.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.156.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barAdaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll barAdaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23285 / 30 R20
Length
50124794 mm
Wheelbase
29982857 mm
Kerb Weight
23901725 kg
Height
17511393 mm
Width
19981887 mm
Bootspace
605440 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8559 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,16,2501,75,05,958
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,05,0001,53,00,000
RTO
20,82,35015,84,000
Insurance
6,28,3006,21,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,03,3063,76,271

