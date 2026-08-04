In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Taycan
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-